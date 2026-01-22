Assam: Morigaon District Administration issues strict road safety directives

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: In the interest of public safety and to ensure strict compliance with road traffic regulations, the Dis-trict Administration, Morigaon, has issued a series of stringent directives with immediate effect. The order has been issued in pursuance of a video conference held on January 12, 2026, chaired by the Minister of Transport, Assam. As per the order, wearing of helmets has been made mandatory for all government employees while driving two-wheelers. The directive also extends to college students, who must compulsorily wear helmets while riding two-wheelers. Non-compliance may invite disciplinary action, including non-marking of attendance, while compliance will be treated as good behaviour.

The district administration has also enforced the ‘No Helmet, No Fuel’ policy. Under this policy, petrol pumps in Mori-gaon district have been instructed not to supply fuel to two-wheeler riders who are not wearing helmets.

The order further states that strict enforcement action will be taken against overloaded dumpers and other commercial vehicles. All commercial vehicles have also been directed to properly cover the goods they are transporting to prevent acci-dents and inconvenience to the public.

Additionally, the Transport and Enforcement authorities have been instructed to conduct strict inspections against illegal-ly modified goods-carrying vehicles, with violators facing stringent action as per rules.

The order, issued by District Commissioner and Chairman, District Road Safety Committee (DRSC), Morigaon, Anamika Tewari, has come into force with immediate effect. The district administration has appealed to all sections of the public to cooperate and follow the directives in the larger interest of road safety and public welfare.

