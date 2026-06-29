Kamrup-M Launches National Immunisation Day Drive, Targets Nearly 2 Lakh Children

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan district administration launched the National Immunisation Day (NID) campaign at Satgaon Urban State Ayushman Arogya Mandir on Sunday. MLA Dr Tapan Das inaugurated the programme.

The district targeted 1,99,591 children aged below five years for administration of the Oral Polio Vaccine. Health authorities set up 860 polio booths across the district for the three-day campaign, which will continue until June 30.

Officials said vaccination would be administered at all booths on the first day, while healthcare workers would conduct house-to-house visits on June 29 and 30 to vaccinate children who missed the booth day.

The programme was attended by In-charge Joint Director of Health Services Dr Narayan Dutta Sarma, Additional CM&HO Dr Bhupendra Kumar Bhuyan, District Immunisation Officer Dr Bhabendra Kumar Das, doctors, healthcare staff and officials from the Health and Family Welfare Department, NHM and WHO.

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