Kokrajhar District Task Force (DTF) reviews preparedness for National Immunisation Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: As part of the preparations for the upcoming National Immunisation Day (NID) to be observed on June 28, 2026, a District Task Force (DTF) meeting was held on Friday at the DC Conference Hall, Kokrajhar. Deliberations focused on ensuring effective implementation of the immunisation drive on June 28, designated as Polio Sunday, with special emphasis on achieving maximum coverage of children below five years of age through booth-based administration of Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) at designated vaccination centres. It was informed that follow-up house-to-house vaccination activities would be undertaken on June 29 and 30 to cover children who may have missed vaccination on the booth day and to ensure that no eligible child remains unvaccinated.

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