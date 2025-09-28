Kamrup (M) provides aid to 511 Durga Puja committees for smooth festivities

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: In a bid to ensure the smooth and hassle-free celebration of Durga Puja, the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration has extended financial assistance of Rs 10,000 each to Puja Committees.

The grants were formally handed over on Saturday at a function held in the conference hall of the Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner’s office. Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania and West Guwahati MLA Ramendra Narayan Kalita jointly distributed the assistance to Puja Committees under Central Guwahati, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan.

This year, a total of 511 Puja Committees across Kamrup Metropolitan district will benefit from the support. Officials stated that the aid is aimed at helping committees manage the rising expenses of organizing the state’s biggest festival, while also ensuring that festivities are conducted in an orderly and inclusive manner.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Sarania emphasized the importance of Durga Puja as not only a religious festival but also a cultural celebration that unites communities. MLA Kalita also lauded the efforts of local Puja Committees in maintaining tradition while adapting to modern challenges.

With the assistance in place, the administration expressed confidence that this year’s festivities will reflect both grandeur and discipline, attracting thousands of devotees and visitors from across the city.

Also Read: Assam: SOP Issued for Smooth Celebration of Durga Puja in Kamrup (M) District

Also Watch: