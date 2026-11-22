BRUSSELS: As societies become increasingly diverse and polarised, the relationship between Pope John Paul II and the Dalai Lama stands out as an example of how mutual respect and understanding can bridge differences, a report has stated.

The former led more than a billion Catholics, while the latter emerged as the global voice of Tibetan Buddhism and the Tibetan people in exile.

Their bond was remarkable not because it ignored their differences, but because it transcended them, Khedroob Thondup, nephew of the 14th Dalai Lama, wrote in the 'European Times'.

"In an age when religious differences are often portrayed as barriers, the friendship between Pope John Paul II and His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama offers a more compelling story: that deep conviction need not produce division. It can instead create a common purpose," Thondup stated.

Despite their profound theological differences, he said the two leaders shared a relationship rooted in mutual respect, personal warmth and a common commitment to peace, human dignity and interfaith dialogue.

"The historical record shows that the two leaders met repeatedly over more than two decades. The Dalai Lama's official records list meetings with Pope John Paul II in 1980, 1986, 1988, 1990s gatherings including 1999, and again in 2003. Their encounters were not symbolic one-off photo opportunities. They reflected an ongoing relationship between two men who saw value in sustained conversation," Thondup stated.

According to the report, the most striking aspect of their relationship was their ability to engage in open dialogue while remaining firmly rooted in their respective religious traditions.

"John Paul II remained thoroughly Catholic; the Dalai Lama remained thoroughly Buddhist. Their relationship succeeded precisely because it was based not on theological compromise but on mutual esteem," it added.

The report said that while some critics associate strong religious identities with inevitable conflict, the friendship between John Paul II and the Dalai Lama challenged that assumption. Despite their doctrinal differences, the two shared a commitment to compassion, morality, religious freedom and human dignity.

"Together, they showed that genuine faith, far from isolating people from one another, can inspire meaningful cooperation in the service of the common good. That may be their most enduring lesson: peace is not achieved when everyone believes the same thing. It is achieved when people of conviction treat one another with respect, friendship, and a shared commitment to humanity," the report mentioned. (IANS)

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