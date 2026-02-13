STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Ahead of the Prime Minister’s February 14 visit to Assam, Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Commissioner Swapneel Paul chaired a preparatory meeting on Thursday to review arrangements and ensure seamless coordination among departments.

The meeting took place at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office. Addressing officials, DC Paul directed all concerned departments to carry out their assigned responsibilities diligently and ensure that no lapses occur in the arrangements. He emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts to facilitate the smooth conduct of the Prime Minister’s programmes.

Additional District Commissioners Mrinal Bora, Casio Karan Pegu, Kankan Sharma and Hemanga Nobis attended the meeting. Guwahati Municipal Corporation Commissioner Chinmoy Prakash Phukan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Jayanta Sarathi Bora and DCP (West) Numal Mahatta were also present.

New Guwahati Co-District Commissioner Arundhati Narah Mipun, Jalukbari Co-District Commissioner Dr Jiwan Krishna Goswami and Dispur Co-District Commissioner Biman Das attended the meeting along with Assistant Commissioners and officials from the concerned departments.

Also Read: Kamrup (Metro) Administration reviews arrangements ahead of PM’s Assam visit