Kamrup Metro District Health Mission Reviews TB, HIV, Immunisation, Maternal Deaths

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metro District Health Mission on Thursday reviewed the district's key health indicators, with a focus on preventing hospital-acquired infections, strengthening immunisation and tackling communicable diseases, including tuberculosis and HIV.

The meeting, chaired by Kamrup Metro Deputy Commissioner Swapneel Paul, also took stock of maternal and child deaths and services for persons with disabilities.

Officials discussed the prevailing situation, challenges and measures required to improve healthcare delivery across the district. Various health programmes and service-delivery issues were also reviewed, with emphasis on improving the quality, accessibility and effectiveness of services at different levels. The Deputy Commissioner directed health officials to closely monitor the identified areas of concern and ensure the timely implementation of corrective measures. He also stressed the need for greater inter-departmental coordination to address gaps in healthcare delivery.

The meeting assumed significance as the district health authorities sought to strengthen preventive healthcare measures alongside service delivery, particularly in areas requiring focused intervention.

The meeting was attended by the CEO, Zila Parishad, the District Development Commissioner, representatives of the MP and MLAs of Kamrup Metro, and senior health officials and officials of the National Health Mission (NHM), Kamrup Metro.

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