Kamrup Metro Launches World Breastfeeding Week with District-Wide Awareness Drive

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The week-long observance of World Breastfeeding Week was launched across Kamrup Metro district on Friday, along with the rest of the state, with the inaugural programme held at the Satgaon State Ayushman Arogya Mandir.

The programme was inaugurated by Dr Sanjeev Kumar Saikia, Joint Director of Health Services, Kamrup Metro.

Observed annually from August 1 to 7, World Breastfeeding Week aims to raise awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding, provide appropriate guidance and support to lactating mothers, and ensure that every child receives optimal nutrition from the beginning of life. As part of the observance, a series of awareness activities will be organised throughout the week at health institutions across Kamrup Metro district. The activities will include breastfeeding awareness meetings, health education sessions, counselling programmes, interactive discussions with pregnant and lactating mothers, and the distribution of Information, Education and Communication (IEC) materials to promote breastfeeding practices and improve awareness of optimal infant nutrition.

Also Read: Cotton and Kagawa Universities Convene Japan Workshop on Climate and Biodiversity in Asian Monsoon Region