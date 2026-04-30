Kamrup (Metro) Orders Strict Road Safety Measures in Guwahati to Curb Rising Accidents and Fatalities

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup (Metropolitan) district administration directed a series of measures to address rising road safety concerns during a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Swapneel Paul.

Senior officials, including District Development Commissioner Parijat Bhuyan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Raja Baishya and representatives from the transport, public works, health and excise departments, attended the meeting at the District Commissioner’s office. The meeting reviewed the implementation of decisions taken earlier and assessed ongoing challenges.

During the discussions, the District Commissioner instructed departments to resolve issues related to open manholes at vulnerable locations within one month, cautioning that delays would invite action from the District Disaster Management Authority. He also called for immediate steps to regulate e-rickshaws, including proper licensing, permits and identification, citing concerns over their unmonitored operations across the city.

Emphasizing the need for coordinated action, Paul urged all departments to strengthen enforcement and infrastructure measures to curb accidents and reduce fatalities. District Transport Officer Himanshu Kumar Das informed the meeting that the department would intensify efforts against drunk driving and enhance road safety enforcement to ensure better compliance with traffic regulations.

Officials also presented data on accident-prone stretches along national highways in and around Guwahati, highlighting areas requiring urgent intervention.

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