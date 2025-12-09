Kamrup Metro Xahitya Xabha hosts first ‘Siro Senehi Mor Vaxa Jononi’ competition

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Metropolitan District Xahitya Xabha organized its maiden competition on the Axom Xahitya Xabha’s (AXX) inaugural song, “Siro Senehi Mor Vaxa Jononi,” bringing together 65 branch units in an effort to deepen public engagement with the iconic composition. The event was held under the guidance of the district’s cultural sub-committee and was hosted by the Maj Jalukbari Xahitya Xabha.

The competition coincided with the birth anniversary of renowned writer and former Axom Xahitya Xabha president Homen Borgohain. It took place at the Assam Engineering College auditorium in Jalukbari, where Maj Jalukbari Xahitya Xabha president Niren Chandra Mali hoisted the Xabha flag. Branch Xabha secretary Pawan Bhattacharya and assistant secretary Arup Sarma offered floral tributes before the inaugural meeting commenced under the chairmanship of district Xabha president Prafulla Barman.

Professor Dr Moyuri Sarma of Gauhati University opened the programme with a Borgeet performance, followed by the formal inauguration of the competition by Dr Sanjib Kumar Sharma, Secretary of the Axom Xahitya Xabha’s Guwahati office. Music maestro Ramen Choudhury and noted vocalist Hemen Das served as judges.

Jyotinagar Xahitya Xabha secured the top position, while Geetanagar Xahitya Xabha and Maj Jalukbari Xahitya Xabha claimed second and third places respectively. Sonapur Xahitya Xabha and West Guwahati Xahitya Xabha jointly received the Judges’ Special Award. Former Xabha president and Padma Shri awardee Dr Surjya Kanta Hazarika, along with former vice-president Kanak Chandra Sharma, attended the prize distribution ceremony and commended the organizers for the initiative. District Xabha secretary Arun Kumar Mahanta outlined the purpose of the event, and cultural sub-committee convenor Padumi Pathak delivered the welcome address.

Members of the metropolitan district committee, including Bhupendra Chandra Sarma, Taheruddin Ahmed, assistant secretary Mukut Das, publicity convenor Deepak Sharma, organizational secretary Dhanjit Talukdar, former secretary Durgeswar Pathak and Naba Malakar, were present. Each winning team received a memento, cash award, certificate and a copy of “Axamar Jatiya Sangeet Aru Itihas,” while all participants were given certificates. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Maj Jalukbari Xahitya Xabha vice-president Bipul Goswami.

Also Read: Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) secretary general unveils Kanaklata Barua statue in Bilasipara