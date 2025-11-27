Tamang Xahitya Xabha (TXX) marks 129th birth anniversary of litterateur Santabir Lama

GOLAGHAT: The Tamang Xahitya Xabha (TXX) commemorated the 129th birth anniversary of celebrated literary figure Colonel Santabir Lama with a day-long programme recently at Adarsh Village, Naojan, Golaghat.

The event opened with the formal welcoming of invited guests, including eminent linguist H. K. Kalden from Kalimpong, Assistant Professor of History at KKHSOU Dr Sukmaya Lama, and noted Assamese writer Rumi Laskar Bora. They were received in the presence of Xabha president K. B. Pakhrin, general secretary Gopal Moktan, members of the local organizing committee and residents of the area.

All dignitaries offered prayers at the Ngoedrup Gyamcho Choeling Gonpa, followed by the hoisting of the Tamang Xahitya Xabha flag. Floral tributes were then paid to Colonel Santabir Lama, Late Bijoy Dong, the Founder general secretary of the Xabha, and to artiste Zubeen Garg. A plantation drive within the Gonpa campus also formed part of the early proceedings.

Throughout the morning, several competitions were conducted, including a drawing contest, damfu whae song competition and a multi-lingual poetry contest, with enthusiastic participation from children, youths and adults.

Following lunch, an open session was held, during which the guests were felicitated with khadas, honorary plaques and gamosas. A newsletter titled Hyangla Kairan was launched by Bora in the presence of the audience and dignitaries. The session drew strong engagement as speakers highlighted the cultural and linguistic identity of the Tamang community.

Dr Sukmaya Lama underscored the importance of education and socio-cultural capital in advancing the welfare of the Tamangs of Assam. Rumi Laskar Bora reflected on her literary journey shaped by the community's traditions, while other speakers stressed the need to protect and promote the Tamang language.

The day concluded with a vibrant cultural programme featuring performances by community members of all ages. The celebration successfully brought together the Tamang community in a collective effort to promote their language, literature and cultural heritage.

