Kamrup Metropolitan Launches National Deworming Day: Albendazole Tablets Distributed to Children

GUWAHATI: The National Deworming Day was launched in Kamrup Metropolitan District, aligning with the statewide initiative, to administer albendazole tablets to children aged 1-19 years in government schools and Anganwadi centres. The programme aims to eradicate parasitic infections and promote healthy habits among children.

ASHA workers will distribute the tablets door-to-door to all government school students by September 6. The initiative also focuses on raising awareness about proper toilet usage, hand washing, and consumption of clean drinking water. The programme was inaugurated at Betkuchi Higher English School by National Health Mission officer Pankaj Chamuah, accompanied by district health officials, school authorities, and National Health Mission representatives.

