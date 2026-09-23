Kanchanjangha Foundation observes Zubeen Dibas in Kolkata

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kanchanjangha Foundation observed "Zubeen Dibas" in Kolkata on Saturday with a memorial and tribute programme dedicated to late Assamese artiste Zubeen Garg.

The programme, held at Utalika Luxury Convention, featured Srimad Bhagavat Path, prayers, Borgeet, Kamrupi folk songs and cultural performances. The event reflected on Garg's contribution to Assamese music, society and culture and his enduring connection with audiences.

Foundation general secretary Shikha Bhattacharjee opened the programme with a prayer, while its president and music director Ashok Bhadra offered a floral tribute before Garg's portrait. Pritam, director of the upcoming film Love You Zubeen Da, also paid tribute and said, "Zubeen has left behind the seeds of culture. It is our responsibility to nurture them, carry them forward and establish them on the global stage."

Foundation vice-president and lyricist Priyo Chattopadhyay, associated with Garg's song Mon Manena, planted a Nahar sapling in his memory. Working president Meghali Goswami distributed saplings among Garg's admirers, highlighting his love for nature and concern for the environment. Under cultural secretary Mitali Kashyap's leadership, admirers presented Borgeet, Kamrupi folk songs and Bengali songs sung by Garg. Bhagavat Path and Negera Naam-Prasanga were also presented during the programme.

Several personalities associated with Garg's musical and cultural journey attended the event and shared their memories. The programme concluded with prayers for his soul and a collective rendition of Mayabini Raatir Bukut.

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