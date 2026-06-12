Minister Kaushik Rai reviews GMDA projects, food distribution system in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Cabinet Minister Kaushik Rai chaired separate review meetings to assess the progress of urban development initiatives in Guwahati and examine the functioning of the state’s food distribution system, stressing timely implementation and efficient service delivery.

At a meeting held at the office of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) under the Housing and Urban Affairs Department, Rai reviewed the status of ongoing projects aimed at developing Guwahati into a modern and globally competitive city. The meeting was attended by GMDA Vice-Chairpersons Dhira Talukdar and Abdul Mannan Faruk, Chief Executive Officer Anbumuthan M.P., and other senior officials.

Rai also held discussions on strengthening urban planning and ensuring systematic growth across the metropolitan area. He directed officials to accelerate ongoing works and ensure that projects were completed within the stipulated timeframe.

In another meeting held at Janata Bhawan, Rai reviewed the functioning of the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department, with special focus on the Anna Seva initiative and future priorities of the department.

The meeting, organised on the concluding day of this month’s Anna Seva Day observance, examined the distribution of ration supplies under various welfare schemes and discussed ways to improve transparency, efficiency and outreach in the public distribution system.

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