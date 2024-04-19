Memorandum of Understanding signed between Cotton University and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies (MAKAIAS)

GUWAHATI: On the occasion of World Heritage Day, celebrated every year on April 18, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Institute of Asian Studies (MAKAIAS), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India in Kolkata, and Cotton University in Guwahati.

The agreement, signed by Dr. Sarup Prasad Ghosh, Director of MAKAIAS, and Dr. Arindam Garg, Registrar of Cotton University, in the presence of the faculty members of the Department of Archaeology, namely Dr. Ritika Sahu, Dr. Manjil Hazarika, and Ms. Jougathi Basumatary, marks a pivotal moment in academic collaboration as it signifies a commitment to joint research endeavours, particularly in the fields of archaeology and ancient history within Asian art and ulture. Both institutions have pledged to facilitate the exchange of faculty, research scholars, and students, fostering a dynamic and cross-intellectual avenue. The MoU outlines plans for collaborative academic and research programmes aimed at capacity building in archaeology and ancient history and mandates the exchange of scholarly information, underscoring a shared dedication to preserving and advancing knowledge of greater Asian heritage. Dr. Sarup Prasad Ghosh, during his visit to Cotton University, met with Vice Chancellor Prof. Ramesh Chandra Deka and discussed the course of action following the MoU for promoting, supporting, and preserving the cultural heritage of Assam and other parts of Northeast India, especially the historical monuments and archaeological sites, which is one of the mottos of the celebration of World Heritage Day, a press release said.

