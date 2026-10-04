KKHSOU Distributes Over 1,800 Certificates to Successful Learners

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) organised an integrated programme on admission promotion, original certificate distribution and alumni registration at the Zubeen Auditorium on its Khanapara campus on Saturday.

The university distributed more than 1,800 original certificates to successful learners from various academic disciplines. The initiative focused on learners who had completed their programmes but could not collect their certificates earlier.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajendra Prasad Das, Registrar Prof Pranab Saikia, Dean of Study Centre (in-charge) Dr Ridip Dev Choudhury, Director of CIQA (in-charge) Dr Parag Dutta and directors of various schools, officials, faculty members and successful learners attended the programme.

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