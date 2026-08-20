KKHSOU holds mental wellness programme to help educators tackle workplace stress

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Discipline of Social Work, Surya Kumar Bhuyan School of Social Sciences, Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), organised a programme on “Mental Wellness for Educators” at the university’s City Campus on Wednesday as part of the 7th National Social Work Week, 2026.

The programme focused on workplace stress, individual responses to stress and practical strategies for maintaining emotional well-being among educators. Director of the Surya Kumar Bhuyan School of Social Sciences, Prof Joydeep Baruah, delivered the special address and highlighted the importance of mental well-being in strengthening individuals, professional relationships and academic communities.

NLP psychotherapist and sports mental conditioning coach and founder of Optimista, Tribenee Bhattacharyya, served as the resource person. She discussed emotional management, healthy coping mechanisms, meaningful relationships and finding purpose in everyday life through interactive activities, stress-identification exercises and practical techniques.

The programme concluded with remarks from KKHSOU Registrar Prof Pranab Saikia, who emphasised the importance of mental well-being in academic and professional environments and appreciated the initiative.

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