Teachers’ body urges Kamrup Metro to reschedule Census 2027 training held during summer vacation

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Kamrup Mahanagar Zila Madhyamic Sikshak Aru Karmachari Santha has urged the Kamrup Metropolitan District Administration to reconsider the training schedule for teachers and employees selected for the Census 2027 exercise, citing difficulties caused by the ongoing summer vacation.

In a memorandum submitted to the District Commissioner, the association stated that the district administration has already published the list of Supervisors and Enumerators for Census 2027. However, as schools have remained closed for summer vacation since July 1, many teachers had already planned travel outside the state for their own or their family members’ medical treatment.

The association said these teachers would face difficulties attending the training sessions scheduled during July. It requested the administration to consider conducting online training or rescheduling offline training from August 1 onwards, provided there are no technical or administrative constraints.

The association also expressed concern over the appointment of headmasters and headmistresses as Census personnel. It argued that the absence of school heads would adversely affect the smooth functioning and academic administration of schools once classes resume. It appealed to the district administration to review these appointments.

In a statement, association president Urmimala Buzarbaruah and secretary Manoj Kumar Lahkar said Census 2027 would involve lakhs of teachers and government employees across the country. They noted that training for Census personnel in Kamrup Metropolitan district is scheduled to begin on July 22.

The leaders pointed out that several teachers are currently outside Assam due to pre-planned medical commitments and that many were not informed about their Census duties well in advance. As a result, they may not be able to attend the scheduled training sessions.

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