KKHSOU hosts academic talk on Assam's anti-colonial struggle

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Discipline of History under the Surya Kumar Bhuyan School of Social Sciences at Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) organized an academic talk on Tuesday, at the university campus.

Dr Akunthita Borthakur, Associate Professor of History at Cotton University, delivered a lecture on “Anti-Colonial Struggle in Assam: Voices from the Periphery”, highlighting the role of marginalized voices and women in the freedom movement. She underscored women’s participation across communities and noted that many women freedom fighters remained unsung. Learners, research scholars and faculty members attended the programme, which concluded with an interactive discussion session.

Following the lecture, Dr Borthakur participated in a radio talk programme at the KKHSOU EMPC studio.

