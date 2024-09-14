Water Pipe Burst in Guwahati's Uzan Bazar Due to Malfunctioning Valve

GUWAHATI: A water pipe burst was reported in the Uzan Bazar area of Guwahati on Friday. According to sources, the leakage was caused by a malfunctioning valve during the periodic flushing and testing of a newly laid pipeline.

“The affected pipes are part of the distribution network, and the loose connections are attributed to pressure. The situation is currently under control, and efforts are underway to rectify the issue,” an official said.

“The pipes are becoming loose due to pressure, but we will recover soon,” said a source, indicating that the situation is temporary and being addressed. Further details are expected as the repair work continues.

