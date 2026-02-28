Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University holds workshop on research and publication excellence

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Centre for Internal Quality Assurance (CIQA)of Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) organized a workshop on “Maximizing Research Impact and Publication Excellence” at its City Campus on Thursday. CIQA held the programme in collaboration with the university’s Central Library for faculty members, research scholars, officers and learners. Vice Chancellor Prof Rajendra Prasad Das attended the event. Dr Parag Dutta, Director, CIQA, delivered the opening address, outlining the objective of strengthening the university’s research ecosystem. Prof Nipendra Narayan Sharma also spoke on the importance of research for institutional growth. Resource person Dr F.R. Sumer, University Librarian of North-Eastern Hill University, conducted a session on responsible publishing and research visibility, covering journal selection, predatory journals, impact indicators and evaluation tools. The workshop concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Parag Dutta.

Also Read: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) concludes workshop on e-content