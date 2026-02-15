Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) concludes workshop on e-content

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A five-day workshop-cum-capacity building programme on “e-Content Development for Teachers and Teacher Educators of North Eastern States of India” concluded at Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU), Guwahati. The programme, held from February 11 to 14, was organized by the Central Institute of Educational Technology (CIET), NCERT, in collaboration with KKHSOU.

The workshop trained 49 educators from five North Eastern states in digital pedagogy, instructional design and technology-enabled teaching to develop quality e-learning resources for platforms such as DIKSHA and PM e-Vidya. Resource persons from CIET-NCERT conducted 20 sessions covering e-content development, scripting, audio-visual production and hands-on video editing.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das chaired the valedictory session and urged participants to apply the skills in their institutions. The programme ended with a vote of thanks by Dr. Indrani Kalita.

