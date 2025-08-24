Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) holds mushroom production training

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) successfully conducted a three-day training programme on “Mushroom Production and Preparation of Value-Added Products” from August 19 to 21, 2025, at its Rani campus under the Guru Prasad Das School of Interdisciplinary and Vocational Studies (GPDSoIVS).

Participants from Rani, Matia, Nepali Basti, Patgaon, and the university’s adopted villages enthusiastically took part in the skill-building initiative aimed at promoting nutrition and rural entrepreneurship.

The programme was inaugurated in the presence of Dr Dhirendra Nath Kalita, Executive Director, CBBO, Assam Agricultural University (AAU). Noted mushroom entrepreneurs Ms Kanaklata Das and Mr Anuj Kumar Saikia served as resource persons, sharing practical insights into commercial mushroom cultivation and product diversification. Dr Gobinda Deka, Director, GPDSoIVS, also addressed the gathering, while KKHSOU Vice Chancellor Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das interacted with the trainees and encouraged them to take up mushroom cultivation as a sustainable livelihood option.

Over the course of three days, participants underwent intensive hands-on training covering mushroom production techniques, preparation of value-added products, and packaging methods. To motivate participants towards immediate practice, mushroom spawn was distributed among them.

The training programme was coordinated by Dr Sarmistha Rani Baruah, Assistant Professor, KKHSOU. With its focus on skill development, the initiative reinforced KKHSOU’s commitment to empowering local communities by blending vocational training with self-employment opportunities.

Also Read: Assam: AHSIDC Hosts Training on Mushroom, Pickle, and Ginger Product Making in Manja

Also Watch: