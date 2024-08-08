IOCL Team Visits Bodoland University's Technology Incubation Centre to Oversee Mushroom Production

KOKRAJHAR: A team of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) led by Alok Sharma, Director (R&D,) Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. Accompanied by Dr. Madhusudan Sau, Executive Director (RT), Indian Oil Corporation, R&D Centre, Nayan Kumar Barua, Executive Director & Refinery Head, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Bongaigaon Refinery along with officials from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, R&D Centre visited the department of Biotechnology-Government of India sponsored Technology Incubation Centre on Mushroom at Bodoland University (BU) on August 4 to oversee the mushroom productions by farmers in the centre.

Prof. Sandeep Das, Principal Investigator of the Centre briefed the IOCL officials about the various activities of the Centre including the translational research and strong community linkage of the Centre and its various employment generating avenues for the rural entrepreneurs. Prof. Das arranged a virtual visit of the team to mushroom farms of the mushroom farmers of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Chirang districts. The farmers displayed their farm grown mushrooms like Oyster Mushroom, Milky Mushroom and Paddy straw mushroom along with their value-added products like mushroom pickle, mushroom protein powder, mushroom cookies, mushroom noodles etc. The delegates were pleased to see the different facilities of the centre like basic mushroom unit, medicinal mushroom unit, super mushroom unit, and the other different units being maintained by the unit. The IOCL team appreciated the efforts of the centre since inception in providing hand holding, mentoring and technical support to large numbers of rural entrepreneurs.

