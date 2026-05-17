Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) hosts annual meet of NEEA

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The 26th Annual Conference of the North Eastern Economic Association (NEEA), organised by Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) in collaboration with the Omeo Kumar Das Institute of Social Change and Development (OKDISCD), was successfully held over two days on 15–16 May 2026. The event brought together economists, academicians, researchers, policymakers, scholars, and students to discuss key economic and developmental issues concerning Northeast India and the country.

The inaugural session, held at the Zubeen Garg Auditorium of KKHSOU, began with a welcome address by Prof. Joydeep Baruah, Chairperson of the Organising Committee, who greeted delegates and participants. Dr. Parag Dutta, Secretary of NEEA and Organising Secretary of the conference, presented an overview of the association and outlined the objectives of the event. Prof. Rajendra Prasad Das, Vice-Chancellor of KKHSOU, delivered the inaugural address, highlighting the significance of collaborative research in addressing regional development challenges and promoting inclusive and sustainable growth in the Northeast. Prof. Saswati Choudhury of OKDISCD provided introductory remarks, emphasizing policy-oriented research and interdisciplinary engagement. The keynote address was delivered by Prof. Surajit Mazumdar (JNU), followed by the presidential address of Prof. Bhagirathi Panda, President of NEEA.

A key highlight of the conference was the Gopal Bordoloi Memorial Lecture by Prof. Basanta Kumar Pradhan (IGIDR, Mumbai) and the Atul Goswami Memorial Lecture by Prof. T. C. A. Anant, former Chief Statistician of India and former Secretary, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Both lectures addressed critical issues in economic development and governance.

Two major panel discussions focused on “Sustainable Development, Innovation, Institutions & GST in Northeast India” and “Labour Market Issues in Northeast India,” featuring experts from leading institutions. These sessions generated meaningful discussions among participants.

The conference also featured multiple technical sessions covering themes such as sustainable development, labour markets, climate change, tourism, financial inclusion, agriculture, gender studies, public health, migration, gig economy, digital finance, and regional economic development. Researchers from various institutions presented papers highlighting socio-economic challenges and opportunities in the region.

The valedictory session was addressed by Subhash Chandra Das, Vice-Chancellor of Assam Skill University and Chairperson of the Governing Body of OKDISCD, who praised the academic quality of deliberations and stressed the need for continued research engagement for policy development.

Also Read: KKHSOU Hosts Regional Seminar on Traditional Food Knowledge of Northeast India in Guwahati