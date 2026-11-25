STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Department of History of Dispur College (Autonomous), in collaboration with Chinaki: A Centre for Heritage, organised a heritage walk from Dighalipukhuri to Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan to mark World Heritage Week 2026.

The walk aimed to familiarise students with the historical significance of Guwahati's heritage landmarks and highlight the need for their conservation.

At Sati Radhika Shanti Udyan, the department observed Lachit Diwas 2026 with a talk-cum-student presentation on the life, leadership and valour of Lachit Borphukan, focusing on the Battle of Saraighat.

History department head Serlin Engjaipi spoke about the significance of observing Lachit Diwas, while Chinaki director Geetanjali Barua highlighted Lachit Borphukan's courage and role in the Ahoms' victory against the Mughals.

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