Lachit Diwas Observed with Pride, Unity, and Vibrant Tributes in Nagaon

Nagaon: Lachit Divas was celebrated with deep emotion and patriotic fervour on November 24 in Nagaon district. Hundreds gathered at Deodhar to honour Assam's legendary military hero Bir Lachit Borphukan. In a programme organised by the BJP OBC Morcha, Nagaon District Committee, community members, leaders, and students came together in memory of the commander whose bravery secured Assam's historic victory in the Battle of Saraighat.
Moreover, MLA Rupak Sarmah, representing the Nagaon-Batadrava constituency, spoke eloquently, delineating Lachit Borphukan's military brilliance and unmatched devotion to his motherland. Referring to his legacy, Sarmah said that though Assam has not represented Lachit Borphukan internationally the way he deserves, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has made efforts in that direction, including the mega 400th birth anniversary celebration in New Delhi.
Furthermore, Sarmah went on to announce that there would be a statue of Lachit Borphukan in Nagaon, reflecting a fresh commitment toward respectful remembrance of the annals of Assam. He further paid tribute to cultural icon Zubeen Garg as the “heartbeat of Assamese culture” and urged the youth to draw inspiration from his contributions.
Addressing the gathering, Kuldeep Bora, State General Secretary of the BJP OBC Morcha, stressed the need to understand the heritage of all indigenous groups, Ahoms, Motoks, Morans, Sonowal Kacharis, Koch Rajbongshis, Tiwas, and Chutiyas, to strengthen the idea of a united ‘Greater Assam’.
Subsequently, educational insights came from Junmoni Devi, Principal of Barpathari Bapuji Higher Secondary School, who accentuated the strategic genius and moral strength of Bir Lachit Borphukan.
The programme ended with thanks from Dalul Nath, reiterating the commitment of the Morcha for the preservation of the culture. With loadings of ‘Jai Lachit!’, the event underlined Nagaon’s continuing pride in its heroic heritage.