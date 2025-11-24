Lachit Diwas Observed with Pride, Unity, and Vibrant Tributes in Nagaon

Moreover, MLA Rupak Sarmah, representing the Nagaon-Batadrava constituency, spoke eloquently, delineating Lachit Borphukan's military brilliance and unmatched devotion to his motherland. Referring to his legacy, Sarmah said that though Assam has not represented Lachit Borphukan internationally the way he deserves, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has made efforts in that direction, including the mega 400th birth anniversary celebration in New Delhi.

Furthermore, Sarmah went on to announce that there would be a statue of Lachit Borphukan in Nagaon, reflecting a fresh commitment toward respectful remembrance of the annals of Assam. He further paid tribute to cultural icon Zubeen Garg as the “heartbeat of Assamese culture” and urged the youth to draw inspiration from his contributions.