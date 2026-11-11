Liquor worth Rs 3.9 crore sold in Guwahati city during Diwali

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Liquor worth nearly Rs 3.9 crore was sold across Guwahati on November 8 and 9 during Diwali, reflecting a surge in demand during the festive period.

According to Excise Department figures, sales on November 7 were also higher than those recorded on November 8, indicating that the festive rush at liquor outlets had begun ahead of Diwali. Liquor sales during the corresponding festive period stood at Rs 4.80 crore in 2024 and Rs 6.20 crore in 2023. However, data for 2025 was unavailable, making a year-on-year comparison with the latest figures difficult.

The additional sales recorded on November 7 suggest that the overall business during the festive period was higher than the Rs 3.9 crore recorded over the following two days.