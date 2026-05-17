Lok Bhavan celebrates Sikkim Statehood Day under Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

GUWAHATI: Lok Bhavan Assam, under the leadership of Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, celebrated the Statehood Day of Sikkim at the conference hall of Lok Bhavan here today as part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative to observe the statehood days of various states across Lok Bhavans in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya extended his greetings to the people of Sikkim and described the Himalayan state as a symbol of peace, progress, pristine environmental conservation and national pride. He said that Sikkim has emerged as a model for sustainable development by becoming the country’s first fully organic state and demonstrated how economic growth can successfully coexist with environmental protection. He also highlighted Sikkim’s growing prominence in eco-tourism, organic agriculture and the pharmaceutical sector. Recalling his tenure as the Governor of Sikkim, he said the affection, simplicity and deep respect for nature shown by the people of the state continue to remain among his most cherished memories.

Highlighting the importance of women empowerment in nation-building, the Governor said that Sikkim has set inspiring examples in promoting women’s participation in education, entrepreneurship, self-help groups and public life. He stated that empowering women is essential for achieving inclusive growth and building a stronger and more progressive society.

Referring to the spirit of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat”, Acharya said India’s true strength lies in its unity in diversity and stressed the need for the younger generation to understand and appreciate the cultural heritage and traditions of different states of the country. The Governor also lauded the contribution of eminent personalities from Sikkim for bringing pride to the nation through their achievements. This information was stated in a press release.

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