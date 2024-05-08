Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Popular figures cast votes in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The third phase of polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 came to a successful close on Tuesday evening. Voting for the Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency also concluded successfully. Multiple popular figures from the entertainment industry took part in the polling process.

Popular singer Angaraag 'Papon' Mahanta came to cast his vote in Guwahati with his family members. Speaking after voting, he expressed hope for a government that works towards cultural development. He said, "Today, Korean music is world famous because their government has a 20-year vision. We also want a government like that." He also called on everyone to exercise this right and responsibility.

Another popular singer, Tarali Sarma, also came forward to exercise her rights. She called for the preservation and uplift of the culture and artistes as a person belonging to that field. He also expressed hope that whoever comes into power will continue to work towards peace and the overall development of the country. Speaking after casting her vote, actress Nishita Goswami said that it was extremely heartening to see that the youth have come out in large numbers and have an interest in the political process. She also mentioned that the government should work towards the development of opportunities for children and youth and take steps towards their overall well-being. Ravi Sarma expressed hope that the government will take steps towards the resolution of problems faced by the citizens of the country and state. He called for action towards resolving the problems of the Assam floods, unemployment, and education, as well as support for the film industry by whoever is elected to power, while emphasising the importance of every citizen casting his or her vote.

Also Read: The tale of escalating number of voters in Assam since 1952 (sentinelassam.com)