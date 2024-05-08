The tale of escalating number of voters in Assam since 1952

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The rising number of voters in Assam tells a tale of its rapid escalation, from around 40 lakh in 1952 to around 2.45 crore now. After the independence of India, Assam had its first assembly election in 1952.

According to the Election Department of Assam, the total number of voters in the state was only 40,66,940 in 1952. With the subsequent increase of 2,04,39,296 voters in the past 72 years, the total number of electors in the state now is 2,45,06,236. The breakup is 1,22,62,098 males, 1,22,43,734 females, and 404 third gender.

Elections to the Assam Legislative Assembly were held on March 27, 1952. This election was officially known as the 1951 Assam Legislative Assembly election, even though, through delays, actual voting did not take place until early 1952, leading Bishnu Ram Medhi to become the Chief Minister of the state.

The second Assembly election in the state was in 1957, when the number of electors was 44,95,359. The number of electors in the 1962 Assembly election was 49,42,816, as many as 54,44,299 in 1967; 62,96,198 in 1972; 79,74,395 in 1978; 86,82,138 in 1983; and 98,83,304 in 1985.

The number of electors in the state crossed the one-crore mark (1,18,92,068) in the 1991 Assembly election in the state. The number of electors rose to 1,21,19,125 in 1996, to 1,43,37,794 in 2001, to 1,74,34,020 in 2006, to 1,81,88,269 in 2011, and to 1,99,90,755 in 2016.

The number of voters crossed the two-crore mark in the 2021 Assembly election in the state, with the number of voters being 2,34,36,865.

The parliamentary election that concluded in the state today is the first-ever election held in the state after the delimitation of the Assembly and parliamentary constituencies by the Election Commission of India in 2023.

Also Read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: 90-year-old man casts his vote in Pathsala (sentinelassam.com)