Assam CM “Mission Flood Free” Drive to Tackle Urban Flooding in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a new plan called "Mission Flood Free" to address the ongoing problem of urban flooding in Rajgarh.
The initiative aims to introduce comprehensive measures to prevent and reduce flooding in the area.
During his speech, the Chief Minister stressed the need to tackle the problems caused by urban flooding, which has been a recurring problem affecting the people of Rajgarh.
He emphasized the importance of taking proactive measures to prevent and reduce the impact of flooding in cities.
The "Mission Flood Free" program will involve various actions to make Rajgarh more resistant to flooding. These actions may include upgrading drainage systems, building flood barriers, and promoting sustainable water management practices.
The Chief Minister emphasized the government's dedication to ensuring the safety of citizens by investing in infrastructure and projects to reduce flooding.
He called on all stakeholders, including government agencies, local authorities, and community members, to join hands and actively support the "Mission Flood Free" initiative.
Earlier, the state's Chief Secretary, Ravi Kota, held a high-level meeting in Guwahati on Monday to review the state's preparedness for flooding.
Senior officials from state government departments and key stakeholders attended the meeting.
Chief Secretary Kota also assessed the readiness of districts for flooding by speaking with District Commissioners (DCs) via video conference during the meeting.
Tripathi also explained the guidelines for receiving help from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the allocation of financial authority and budget allocations for the financial year 2024-25 under the main categories of expenditure.
During the meeting, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) reported that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) will release the updated forecast for Assam by the end of May.
UNICEF stated that they will help the Assam government assess one-third of the model relief camps that will be established in each revenue circle of the state, ensuring they meet minimum service standards.
