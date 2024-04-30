Assam CM “Mission Flood Free” Drive to Tackle Urban Flooding in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced a new plan called "Mission Flood Free" to address the ongoing problem of urban flooding in Rajgarh.

The initiative aims to introduce comprehensive measures to prevent and reduce flooding in the area.

During his speech, the Chief Minister stressed the need to tackle the problems caused by urban flooding, which has been a recurring problem affecting the people of Rajgarh.

He emphasized the importance of taking proactive measures to prevent and reduce the impact of flooding in cities.