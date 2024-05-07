Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Commences For Phase 3 In Guwahati, 3 Other Assam Seats

GUWAHATI: Voting for the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections have commenced across the four remaining parliamentary constituencies of Assam on Tuesday at 7 am.
Guwahati happens to be among the four seats going to the polls today alongside the three remaining seats of Barpeta, Kokrajhar (ST) and Dhubri.
The third phase of the General Elections will mark the end of polling in Assam for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The remaining 10 constituencies had voted during the first two phases.
Congress leader Mira Borthakur will lock horns against BJP candidate Bijuli Kalita Medhi for the crucial Guwahati Lok Sabha seat comprising of five assembly constituencies namely Dispur, Dimoria, New Guwahati, Guwahati Central, and Jalukbari.
The total number of voters in Kamrup Metro stands at 10,55,684 voters, of which, 5,15,052 are male, 5,40,596 are female while 36 identify as third gender.
As many as 15,960 new voters falling between the age group of 18 to 19 years have registered alongside 8,212 voters over the age of 85 and 912 service voters.
A robust infrastructure has been set up so as to ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process which will witness 1,026 polling stations deployed across the constituency.
A total of 1,283 presiding officers, 4,620 polling officers, and requisite security personnel have been deployed in order to oversee proceedings in the democratic process and an addition of 564 webcastings have also been arranged to ensure transparency.
As per the latest statistics provided by the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in Assam, a total of 9,516 polling stations have been put in place to accommodate the 8,149,091 eligible voters across the state.
Among them, 4,100,544 are male, 4,048,436 happen to be female while 111 belong to the third gender.
Moreover, the total count of differently-abled voters stands at 73,690 while there are 1,529 voters aged above 100 years.
Furthermore, as many as 2,10,177 new voters will take part in the democratic franchise for the first time.
It is also worth mentioning that as many as 47 candidates, comprising 41 males and 6 females, will be in the fray during the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 7.
Barpeta constituency records the highest number of candidates, while Guwahati constituency reports the lowest.