Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Commences For Phase 3 In Guwahati, 3 Other Assam Seats

GUWAHATI: Voting for the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections have commenced across the four remaining parliamentary constituencies of Assam on Tuesday at 7 am.

Guwahati happens to be among the four seats going to the polls today alongside the three remaining seats of Barpeta, Kokrajhar (ST) and Dhubri.

The third phase of the General Elections will mark the end of polling in Assam for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The remaining 10 constituencies had voted during the first two phases.