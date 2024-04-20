Lok Sabha poll: Congress candidate Mira Barthakur seeks conscience votes

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Congress candidate for the Guwahati Parliamentary Constituency, Mira Barthakur, addressed over 15 election awareness rallies in the Dimoria LAC segment today.

According to APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) secretary Kridip Barman, Barthakur interacted with various ethnic populations in Dimoria and appealed to them to cast a conscience vote in the Lok Sabha poll. She said that the BJP government, which continued to deceive the tribal people in the name of giving ST status to the six ethnic groups, would be shown the door by the voters in 2024. "This government is run by industrialists. It waives the loans of industrialists while taking taxes from the commoners. The GST is fleecing commoners dry under this government, besides driving a wedge among the people in the interest of power," she said, adding, "This election is an election for protecting democracy. This is a war against the undemocratic way of administration. The system will change for the better when the I.N.D.I. Alliance comes to power."

Dimoria Block Congress president Basistha Muni Ram Dey, Diromia Mahila Block Congress president Madhabi Rahang, Kamrup (M) District Congress vice president Nitya Ranjan Saikia, APCC vice president and former MP RP Sharma, and others were present at the campaign.

