Assam Lok Sabha Election: Congress Candidate Gaurav Gogoi Casts Vote in Jorhat

GUWAHATI: Congress MP candidate Gaurav Gogoi has casted his vote in Assam’s Jorhat for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday.

The election started at 7 am and covered 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories, with over 16.63 crore people eligible for voting.

The Jorhat constituency has become a key battleground for the Congress and BJP, with two Gogois competing against each other for the Highly sought-after seat.

Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded sitting MP Topon Kumar Gogoi from the constituency.