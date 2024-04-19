Assam Lok Sabha Election: Congress Candidate Gaurav Gogoi Casts Vote in Jorhat

GUWAHATI: Congress MP candidate Gaurav Gogoi has casted his vote in Assam’s Jorhat for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on Friday.
The election started at 7 am and covered 102 seats across 21 states and Union Territories, with over 16.63 crore people eligible for voting.
The Jorhat constituency has become a key battleground for the Congress and BJP, with two Gogois competing against each other for the Highly sought-after seat.
Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded sitting MP Topon Kumar Gogoi from the constituency.
The seat is crucial because Gaurav Gogoi’s father, Tarun gogoi, represented it twice in the past. Tarun Gogoi, who served as the chief minister of Assam, also won from the Titabor Assembly seat, which is within the Lok Sabha constituency.
Gaurav Gogoi has to change his Lok Sabha constituency from Kaliabor to Jorhat due to the delimitation exercise carried out by the BJP-led government.
Three areas with a significant Muslim population in the Kaliabor constituency were moved to the Nowgong constituency. Additionally, the Kaliabor seat was renamed as Kaziranga.
Gaurav Gogoi is a distinguished member of the Indian political landscape, associated with the Indian National Congress (INC). Since August 2020, he has fulfilled the role of Deputy Leader of the INC in the Lok Sabha. He has been the elected representative for the Kaliabor constituency in the Lok Sabha since May 2014.
He ventured into politics by joining the Congress Party in 2013 and secured his first electoral victory in the Kaliabor seat in 2014, winning by a margin of over 93,000 votes, against Mrinal Kumar Saikia of BJP.
Within his party, the Indian National Congress (INC), he has held significant roles as the in-charge for regions such as West Bengal, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Manipur, and Sikkim, and is a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).
