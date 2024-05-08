Lok Sabha Poll: Voter turnout in Kamrup (Metro)

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As per the official reports at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, the 33 Dispur Legislative Assembly Constituency saw 62.16% voting. 34 Dimoria LAC saw a 65.60% voter turnout at the same time. 35 New Guwahati LAC received 66.70%, 36 Guwahati Central LAC saw 64.20% eligible voters, and 37 Jalukbari Central LAC saw a total of 68.24% voter turnout at 5 p.m. It must be noted that these five out of a total of ten assembly segments of the Guwahati Lok Sabha Constituency fall under the Kamrup Metropolitan election district.

