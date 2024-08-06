Love Jihad is not in our terminology: All India United Democratic Front

GUWAHATI: In response to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s announcement of introducing two separate laws against Love Jihad and Land Jihad in the Assembly session, AIUDF (All India United Democratic Front) leader Ashraful Hussain criticized the state CM, accusing him of promoting a communal agenda.

“This love Jihad and all is not in our terminology and we are against it. There is a law in the country which is known as Special Marriage Act and in BJP’s language it is only known as Love Jihad. And as far as Land Jihad is known, each person of Assam has an equal right on its land. They are trying to push the communal divide through all this in the state and they want this. They are just trying to uplift Hindutva in the state,” AIUDF leader Ashraful Hussain said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that his government will bring a new law in the state assembly session to increase the punishment in Love Jihad cases to life imprisonment.”We will bring a new law in the state assembly where the punishment of Love Jihad will be increased to lifetime imprisonment,” CM Sarma said

In a series of posts on X, Assam CM said, “Assam government is bringing two laws to stop Land Jihad and Love Jihad... If a Muslim wants to buy a Hindu’s property or a Hindu wants to buy a Muslim’s property, he will have to get government permission... Those practising love jihad will be punished with life imprisonment...”

Sarma has also announced that the Assam government will require the Chief Minister’s approval for interfaith land transfers between Hindus and Muslims. He also had expressed concerns about population control and the need to protect the interests of the indigenous population of Assam

“We will provide the rights of tea garden colony lands to the tea garden labourers. We will bring domicile policy for government jobs recruitment in next two months allowing only those born in Assam,” CM Sarma said while addressing the Assam State BJP executive meeting held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Sunday. (ANI)

