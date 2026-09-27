LPAI Chairman Jayant Singh Calls for Integrated Logistics Network at Land Ports

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Land ports in the Northeast needed to evolve into integrated logistics hubs connecting producers and markets across borders, Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) Chairman Jayant Singh said on Saturday.

Addressing the 2nd CII North East Logistics Conclave 2026 in Guwahati, Singh said land ports should be integrated with road, rail, inland waterways, warehousing and other logistics infrastructure to facilitate efficient cargo movement.

He said the LPAI aimed to facilitate seamless cargo and passenger movement, reduce dwell time and trade transaction costs, and promote regional trade. He highlighted the potential of land ports at Dawki, Sutarkandi, Agartala, Srimantapur, Darranga, Mankachar, Moreh and Sabroom to strengthen cross-border trade.

Singh also stressed the need for greater coordination in border management, digitalisation, testing and inspection facilities, warehousing, parking and regulatory processes to reduce delays and make cross-border trade more predictable.

Assam Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises and Act East Policy Affairs Minister Bimal Borah said logistics would be an important enabler of industrial development and competitiveness, particularly amid growing investments in the State.

He highlighted Assam's geographical location and connectivity infrastructure and stressed the need to strengthen the logistics ecosystem and trade links with ASEAN.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises Department, Assam, Dr J.B. Ekka, said logistics was critical to industrialisation, competitiveness and regional economic integration.

The conclave, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), brought together government and industry stakeholders to discuss strengthening logistics infrastructure and trade connectivity in the Northeast.

Also Read: Arunachal Governor Parnaik Urges Youth to Embrace Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Technology