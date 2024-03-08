Must Visit 12 Jyotirlingas In India - Lord Shiva Temples
The 12 jyotirlingas are revered shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva, one of the main deities in Hinduism. These jyotirlingas are scattered across different regions of India and hold profound religious importance for devotees.
Each jyotirlinga in India is regarded as a manifestation of the Supreme God in the form of Lord Shiva.
Here is everything that you need to know about the 12 jyotirlingas:
Somnath Temple
Located in the Indian state of Gujarat, the Somnath Temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, happens to be the first jyotirlinga temple in the entire world. It holds profound religious significance among Hindus.
The name Somnath means Lord of the Moon, which denotes the grandeur of this sacred spot.
A dark history is associated with this temple as it was destroyed and rebuilt several times and the current structure is a modern rendition, inaugurated in 1951.
Mallikarjuna Temple
Perched on Srisailam mountain in Andhra Pradesh, Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga has a deep-rooted connection with the legend of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.
The temple is also considered a sacred site for the Shakti Peetha, a place where parts of Goddess Sati's body fell.
To reach Mallikarjuna, one has to climb through the Nallamala forest, which is another exhilarating experience.
Omkareshwar Temple
The Omkareshwar temple is a stunning temple in Madhya Pradesh that is nestled on an OM-shaped island on the Narmada river. The jyotirlinga at Omkareshwar is associated with the sacred symbol ‘Om’ and the island itself resembles the symbol.
The convergence of the rivers Narmada and Kaveri adds to the spiritual aura of the place.
Kedarnath Temple
Located in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, the renowned Kedarnath Temple is one of the main stops on the "Chardham Yatra." It is nestled amidst the majestic Garhwal Himalayan range and is situated near the Mandakini River.
This Shiva temple holds profound significance and has great esteem among Hindus worldwide. It is situated at an approximate elevation of 3583 metres and the temples receives abundant snowfall throughout the winters.
It is also revered as one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, symbolizing the infinite nature of Lord Shiva.
Bhimashankar Temple
Bhimashankar Temple is situated close to Pune in Maharashtra and is associated with the legend of Lord Shiva's battle with the demon Bhima.
The temple is surrounded by lush greenery and is a habitat for the rare species of the giant squirrel.
The Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary surrounding the temple is an addition to the spiritual and natural beauty of the area.
Kashi Vishwanath
Situated on the banks of the sacred Ganges River in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple is a revered pilgrimage site dedicated to Lord Shiva.
Considered one of the holiest temples in Hinduism, it attracts millions of devotees seeking spiritual enlightenment and divine blessings.
The Kashi Vishwanath Jyotirlinga is a symbol of wisdom and spiritual awakening.
Trimbakeshwar Temple
The Trimbakeshwar Temple is located near Maharashtra's Nashik and is linked with the origin of the Godavari river.
This magnificent temple boosts a peculiar feature, where the lingam is adorned with a crown that has three faces, representing Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva.
Baidyanath Temple
Located in Jharkhand's Deoghar, the Vaidyanath Temple is associated with Lord Shiva's role as a healer.
The temple is part of the famous Baidyanath Dham, attracting devotees seeking health and well-being.
Nageshwar Temple
The Nageshwar Temple is situated near Dwarka in Gujarat and it happens to be one of the Aadi Jyotirlingas, symbolising the beginning of the pilgrimage.
The temple is linked with the story of a demon, who was trounced by Lord Shiva. Pilgrims often combine a visit to Nageshwar with Dwarka, an important pilgrimage site.
Rameshwar Temple
Located in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram Island, the Rameshwar Temple is linked to the legend of Lord Rama and the bridge he constructed to cross over to Lanka in order to save Sita.
The corridor is the longest in all of the Hindu temples. The remains of the bridge that Lord Rama constructed are thought to be the Rama Setu, also known as Adam's Bridge.
Grishneshwar Temple
This temple in Maharashtra is situated close to Ellora. The primary tale connected to the temple describes the appearance of Lord Shiva as a fiery column.
The temple is in proximity to the Ellora Caves, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Mahakaleshwar Temple
Located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, the Mahakaleshwar Temple is set on the banks of the Shipra river. It is renowned for its unique idol of Lord Shiva facing south, a distinctive feature among the jyotirlingas and this temple symbolizes eternal time.
The Bhasma Aarti, where the idol is adorned with sacred ash, is an important ritual practiced on a daily basis.