Mahila Congress moves PM against Minister Ashok Singhal’s derogatory remarks

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur Goswami has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing deep concern over derogatory remarks made by Assam Cabinet Minister Ashok Singhal and the corruption allegations surrounding him.

In her letter, Goswami alleged that during a recent public meeting in Dhekiajuli, Singhal referred to the Indian National Congress as an “animal,” which she described as not only an insult to a political party but also an affront to India’s democratic institutions and political traditions. She said such language undermines the spirit of the Constitution that ministers are sworn to uphold.

The Mahila Congress chief further raised serious corruption allegations against Singhal, pointing to disproportionate accumulation of wealth, involvement in scams such as the “super suckers” controversy, and investments in multiple flats and properties. She stressed that indulging in such practices while holding public office erodes people’s trust in governance.

Calling upon the Prime Minister to intervene, Goswami urged PM Modi to order a thorough inquiry into the alleged scams and derogatory conduct of the Assam minister. She emphasized that the people of Assam expect fairness, accountability, and high standards of integrity from their leaders.

“The dignity of democratic debate must be preserved. Ministers must be held to the highest standards of integrity. Assam deserves governance that is free from corruption,” the letter stated.

