Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal inaugurates new Dhekiajuli SP office in Bhotpara

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: In a major stride towards enhancing law and order infrastructure, Assam’s Health & Family Welfare and Irrigation Minister Ashok Singhal officially inaugurated the long-awaited office of the Superintendent of Police, Dhekiajuli co-district, at Bhotpara. Singhal said that he was delighted to inaugurate the newly-constructed office of the Dhekiajuli Co-district Superintendent of Police, which reflected the local sentiment of civic progress.

The function was attended by key dignitaries including Sonitpur Superintendent of Police Barun Purkayastha, IGP Prashanta Changmai, Sonitpur Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Das, Dyotibha Borah, Dhekiajuli CDC, Nayanjyoti Pathak, and Circle Officer, Dhekiajuli revenue circle. Following the ceremony, Bhargabmani Das formally assumed charge as the new SP of Dhekiajuli co-district.

The newly-opened SP office promises to centralize law-and-order functions, thereby enhancing administrative efficiency. Citizens can now expect more accessible policing services and faster responsiveness to local needs, an infrastructural upgrade that underscores the government’s commitment to public safety and streamlined governance.

Several other dignitaries present at the inaugural function included Dipak Das, Officer-in-Charge of Dhekiajuli Police Station, Ratul Kumar Nath, AGP leader, Kajal Borah, Narayan Borah, Jadab Nath, and other distinguished persons of Dhekiajuli. Prominent BJP leaders of the town such as Kaju, Deep, John Saikia, and Tulika Saikia also attended the event. This strategic initiative aligns with Assam’s larger push toward bringing key administrative services closer to the grassroots, a narrative that resonates strongly with voters and civic stakeholders alike.

Also Read: Health Minister Ashok Singhal inaugurates dialysis unit at Bokakhat

Also Watch: