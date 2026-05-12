Man held with fake notes with face value of Rs 2.45 lakh; Probe points to larger racket

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The police have apprehended a man in possession of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) near the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) area on Sunday. The officials also seized fake notes with a face value of over Rs 2 lakh from the suspect.

According to officials, the operation was carried out at around 8 PM after credible information was received about the illegal circulation of counterfeit currency in the area. A naka checkpoint was set up by a team under the supervision of the ACP, Azara.

During the operation, the police intercepted and detained one individual, identified as Geyon Tayeng, aged 35, a resident of Mariyang in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Siang district. Upon searching his possession, the team recovered fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 2,45,000, which were subsequently seized.

Police sources stated that the accused is suspected of being part of a larger network involved in the circulation of counterfeit currency. He has been taken into custody for further interrogation.

A case has been registered, and investigators are now working to trace the backward linkages of the racket to identify other individuals involved. Further legal proceedings in connection with the case are currently underway.

Also Read: Fake Indian Currency Notes Worth Nearly ₹5 Crore Seized in Assam in 2024