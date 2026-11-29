STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A man sustained burn injuries to both his hands after a fire broke out at a buffet counter during a wedding reception at Shoolin Grand Hotel in Rukminigaon, Guwahati on Friday night.

The injured man was identified as Keshab Chandra Gogoi. The incident reportedly occurred around 11 pm on the hotel's sixth floor, where his daughter's wedding reception was underway and guests were having dinner.

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