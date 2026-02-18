Massive joining programme held by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Dibrugarh district unit, organized a massive joining programme at its district headquarters on Tuesday, marking a significant political development in Upper Assam following the resignation of Bhupen Borah from the Indian National Congress.

The event, held at the BJP's district office in Dibrugarh, was attended by key party leaders and office-bearers, who formally welcomed a large number of new members into the party fold. The programme was marked by enthusiasm and a strong display of organizational unity.

According to party sources, several thousand youths, along with senior Congress workers and supporters, joined the BJP during the event. The new entrants reportedly included members from Khowang, Duliajan and Chabua-Lahowal constituencies, where the Congress is said to be witnessing a series of defections following the recent leadership developments. Local observers described the BJP office premises as heavily crowded, reflecting the scale of the political shift currently underway in Dibrugarh district.

The programme was attended by senior BJP leaders, including Harish Dwivedi, who welcomed the new members and expressed confidence that the party's developmental agenda and leadership at both the Centre and the state continue to resonate with the people.

Addressing the gathering, district leaders highlighted the achievements of the government and emphasized the need to strengthen grassroots outreach ahead of upcoming political engagements. They reiterated the party's commitment to development, good governance and public welfare.

