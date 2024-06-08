Maternal and Child Death Rates Decline in Assam During Financial Year 2023-24: NHM Workshop Reveals

GUWAHATI: The numbers of maternal death and child death cases came down in Assam during the financial year 2023-24, when 374 maternal deaths were reported against 510 during the financial year 2022-23. The number of maternal deaths in 2023-24 shows a decline of 136, or 26.7 percent, when compared to such deaths in 2022-23.

The number of child death cases during the financial year 2023-24 is reported as 4,793 against 6,721 during the financial year 2022-23, showing a decline of 1,928 deaths, or 28.7% percent.

This statistic came to the fore at the two-day workshop-cum-review meeting on 'Swasthya Manthan' that concluded today. The NHM (National Health Mission), Assam, conducted the workshop.

The programme commenced with MD-NHM presenting the gist of overall NHM performance for the financial year 2023-24, appreciating the best performing districts for their hard work and dedication, and encouraging all to ensure better results in the coming years. Further, a district-wise review was held on the health performance of each district of all the NHM programmes, along with discussion on the district record of proceeding (RoP) dissemination for the financial year 2024-26. As a result, discussions were held on how to improve the health status of the people in the state.

In the meeting, district-wise gap identification and, in accordance with that, improvement strategies were presented and discussed in detail. It is expected to determine any further course corrections that may be required by the districts and any handholding required to improve the health indicators.

In the review meet, the best performers and best performing districts were awarded under various categories, and state division teams and partner organizations were felicitated by Dr. M. S. Lakshmi Priya, Mission Director, NHM, Assam, for their hard work and dedication towards improving the health system.

NHM Mission, Assam Director Dr. M. S. Lakshmi Priya, Director of Health Services Dr. Umesh Phangcho, and others were present at the meeting.

The review cum workshop was held with participants from all the districts, led by the Joint Director of Health Services, along with District Programme Management Units, including District Programme Managers, District Data Managers, District Accounts Managers, District Community Mobilizers, District Programme Coordinators (NCD), and other district officials concerned.

