Mayor reviews civic issues, cleanliness during ward visit in New Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: As part of his second ward visit under the New Guwahati constituency, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania on Tuesday visited Ward No. 36, covering the areas of Lachitnagar, Gandhibasti and Rajgarh. The visit aimed to take stock of civic amenities and engage directly with residents to understand their concerns.

During the interaction, the mayor discussed key civic issues raised by local residents, with special emphasis on sanitation and cleanliness. He also reviewed the existing cleanliness arrangements across the ward and assessed the on-ground situation in residential and public areas.

Mrigen Sarania instructed officials of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) to take all necessary measures to further strengthen sanitation services in the ward. Stressing the need for coordinated efforts, he urged municipal staff to work collectively and proactively towards achieving the goal of a cleaner and healthier Guwahati.

The mayor also highlighted the importance of community participation in maintaining cleanliness and civic discipline, encouraging residents to cooperate with municipal initiatives.

The visit was attended by Ward No. 36 Councillor Meghna Hazarika, along with GMC officials, prominent citizens and local residents, who shared their feedback and suggestions for improving civic services in the area.

