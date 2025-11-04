Mayor Sarania announces major civic reforms; Dry waste to be collected only on Wednesdays

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major stride towards improving civic governance and urban management, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) announced a comprehensive package of reforms aimed at strengthening revenue collection, sanitation, public health, flood management, and infrastructure development across the city.

Addressing a press conference, Mayor Mrigen Sarania, along with Deputy Mayor Smita Roy and Commissioner Dr M.S. Lakshmi Priya, detailed several new measures intended to make Guwahati cleaner, safer, and more sustainable. The Mayor underscored the importance of timely public cooperation, particularly in revenue-related matters, to ensure efficient delivery of civic services. GMC introduced a mandatory Occupancy Certificate drive for all new buildings, which will be strictly enforced from next month until the end of the financial year. The Corporation reported the issuance of over 75,000 trade licences, with an additional 12,000 to 15,000 applications under process. Citizens were urged to pay property tax on time to help expand civic amenities. Emphasizing cleanliness and waste management, the Mayor appealed to residents to follow the new Wednesday dry waste collection system under the Swachh Guwahati and Mission Guwahati initiatives.

Under the new waste management reform, dry waste will be collected only on Wednesdays, while kitchen waste will be collected on other days. Diapers and sanitary products must be disposed of separately, and e-waste will also be collected on Wednesdays. These steps were designed to promote segregation, recycling, and scientific waste disposal.

The Swachh Guwahati Abhiyan will intensify ward-level cleanliness efforts, focusing on by-lane sweeping and public participation. A Ward-Level Swachh Survekshan will soon be conducted to encourage competition among councilors. Currently, around 60 per cent of Guwahati households have access to a reliable water supply, and GMC aims to achieve universal coverage in the near future.

In the public health sector, the newly launched Project ‘Sahajeevan’ will target street dog vaccination and rabies prevention, ensuring humane animal control. A pet registration drive will also be conducted to enhance public safety and animal welfare.

Under its flood management plan, GMC confirmed that 441 drains had been cleaned this year, with 550 more targeted for the next fiscal. To boost efficiency, seven Mini Super Sucker machines will be added to operations. The Mayor directed field teams to ensure that no flood-prone area retains stagnant water. Infrastructure development received a significant push, with allocations of Rs 40 lakh per ward for road construction, Rs 10 lakh for mini high-mast lights, and Rs 20 lakh each for community halls and public toilets. High-mast lights will also be installed at 13 cremation grounds in the first phase, while over 240 new public toilets are planned citywide.

To enhance administrative efficiency, GMC’s existing offices at Uzan Bazar, Ganeshguri, and Lakhtokia will be relocated to a new integrated complex at Betkuchi. The Uzan Bazar office will be redeveloped into a modern marketplace to improve public convenience and generate commercial activity.

GMC also announced plans to collaborate with Oil India Limited, leading medical institutions, and other organizations for joint projects on health, infrastructure, and environmental management, subject to government approval and funding.

Reiterating his commitment to urban transformation, Mayor Mrigen Sarania said the GMC’s vision for progress rests on the principles of “4 Ps — Path, Puhor, Poriskar, Pani” (Road, Light, Cleanliness, Water). He called upon citizens to embrace the city’s motto, “Sikun Guwahati, Mur Guwahati” (Learn Guwahati, My Guwahati), and take shared responsibility in shaping a cleaner, greener, and more progressive Guwahati.

