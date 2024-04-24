Meal counters operational at 8 stations over Northeast Frontier Railway

Meals offered at economical price for train travellers during summer

GUWAHATI: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to make available affordable, budget-friendly economy meals and packaged drinking water to passengers at all railway stations and long-distance trains across its jurisdiction. These services are available at nine locations and eight stations over the NFR, such as Guwahati, Kamakhya, Rangiya, New Coochbehar, Katihar, New Tinsukia, Naharlagun, and New Alipurduar, including on summer special trains, allowing passengers to experience quality service throughout their journey. The initiative also includes the placement of drinking water bottles near general second class and sleeper class compartments, as well as the provision of making these available directly in the compartments of long-distance trains.

Indian Railways has taken an effective initiative to provide the passengers of the general coaches with the economic meal at an affordable price of Rs. 20 and snacks would cost Rs. 50 with glasses of water of 200 ml at affordable prices. IRCTC vendors are stationed with trays, ready to assist passengers with food packets and drinking water. These pocket-friendly options ensure that passengers can enjoy their journey without worrying about their basic needs.

This service was successfully piloted at about 51 stations last year. Building on that success, Railways has significantly expanded the programme, with counters now operational at over 100 stations and nearly 150 counters in total across Indian Railways. The initiative is slated for further growth, encompassing even more stations in the near future.

This programme offers a significant benefit for passengers, particularly those travelling in general-class coaches. The readily available, affordable meals and snacks ensure travellers can stay comfortable throughout their journeys, a press release said.

