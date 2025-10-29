Massive public response at 2nd Susrusha Setu mega health camp in Kheroni

A CORRESPONDENT

DONGKAMUKAM: The 2nd mega health camp under Susrusha Setu drew a massive response at Kheroni Kapili College under 111 Rongkhang Legislative Assembly constituency. The camp was organized by the National Health Mission, Assam, and the District Health Society, West Karbi Anglong. The health camp was inaugurated by MLA Rupsing Teron along with Chairman of Soil Conservation Board Radip Ronghang, Chairman of Irrigation Dev Board Dhansing Dera, and other dignitaries, who lauded the initiative as a major step towards ensuring accessible and comprehensive healthcare at the grassroots. The mega health camp registered an OPD footfall of 3230 beneficiaries who were mostly under 18 years of age. No TB, HIV, or cancer patient was reported and 150 referrals were made for further treatment. A total of 10 specialist doctors and 10 medical officers conducted the health checkup.

