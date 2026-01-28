MeitY Secretary Inaugurates High-Power Microwave Centre at IIT Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), laid the foundation stone for SAMEER’s new High-Power Microwave Research Centre at IIT Guwahati on Tuesday.

The facility aims to advance indigenous development of high-power microwave tubes and components, supporting strategic and civilian applications. The event was attended by Dr P. Hanumantha Rao, Director General of SAMEER; Prof Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati; and other MeitY officials.

Krishnan emphasized collaboration between academia, industry, and R&D organizations, while SAMEER DG Rao highlighted the centre’s role in reducing dependence on global suppliers for critical components. IIT Guwahati Director Jalihal underlined opportunities for student engagement, joint research, and expansion into advanced RF technologies, including 6G and healthcare systems. The centre is expected to strengthen research, manufacturing, and strategic technology capabilities in North-East India.

